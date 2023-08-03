SC Lottery
Charleston County Board of Elections relocating

The Charleston County Board of Elections will soon have a new home.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
The headquarters will move to a new building at 4340 Corporate Road in North Charleston beginning Monday.

Officials said the new building, located just down from the original building, has more space and parking.

“Maintaining the integrity of the election process is always our top priority,” Board of Elections Director Isaac Cramer said. “This new and improved space will allow us to better serve our residents. It includes more space for voters to cast ballots, rooms onsite to train poll workers and staff, and is better equipped to continue to ensure the reliability and consistency of our election process.”

The new building will open at noon on Monday.

