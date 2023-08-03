SC Lottery
City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley

The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked auto carriers on Savannah Highway.
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked auto carriers on Savannah Highway.

City officials said those carriers, also known as car carrier trailers, which carry multiple passenger vehicles, create a “huge” safety concern when they are parked in the median of the highway or along the neighborhood streets.

But the city acknowledges they have seen some improvement.

“In my opinion, the ultimate responsibility lies on the dealership,” Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston, said. “They need to conduct business in a manner that’s safe to the public.”

He said the Charleston Police Department’s role is to issue tickets to the individual drivers and pass that information along to the Department of Livability. The Department of Livability then issues Public Violation Nuisance Summonses.

Riccio said the city has issued five Public Violation Nuisance Summonses to Baker Automotive for illegally parked carriers. He said Baker Automotive has retained an attorney and will be working with the city to resolve the issue.

Hudson Nissan has been issued one Public Violation Nuisance Summons as well, he said. After Nissan’s court date last Monday, it is now working with the city to create a plan for how employees should address illegally parked carriers.

One auto carrier driver who frequently drops off on Savannah Highway, Luis Restrepo, said most dealerships along the highway do not provide enough space for the drivers to pull in. He said dealerships do not order the specific driver; instead, they hire a company that hires the drivers. He said this makes communication with each driver difficult.

“If you open a business and order goods, you need to have a place to get the goods,” he said.

Hudson Nissan declined to comment. Baker Automotive has not responded to a request for comment.

