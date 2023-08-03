SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash

Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound on July 20.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was found shot following a crash last month.

Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound on July 20.

Deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on 710 Hughes Rd. around 9 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. The sedan went off the road and hit a mailbox.

Black was taken to the hospital where medical professionals determined he had been shot.

He died as a result of his injuries at approximately 4 a.m. at MUSC on Tuesday, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

