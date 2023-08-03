Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Savannah Highway Wednesday evening.

The single-motorcycle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Savannah Highway near Deward Avenue, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. An initial investigation determined the motorcyclist was traveling south when it went off the roadway.

Knapp said the driver was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for over an hour while first responders were on scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

