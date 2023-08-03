Dorchester Dist. 2 staffers help in Habitat for Humanity build

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Administrators from Dorchester School District 2 volunteered to help out on a Habitat for Humanity build in Summerville Thursday.

The organization says 13 volunteers joined to help with roofing and siding, landscaping, and putting up mailboxes, things they say help get the home ready for their future homeowners to purchase.

To qualify for the home, applicants must live and or work in Dorchester County, be able to show a need for a decent and affordable place to live, as well as be able to pay a small interest-free mortgage.

“We’re not building shacks, we’re not. We’re trying to build people up and give them a hand up not a handout,” Dorchester Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Jaye Elliott said. “Habitat for Humanity steps in and helps them along guys them along that path to homeownership.”

The organization says they are always looking for more volunteers to help on their builds and change someone’s life.

