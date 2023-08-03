SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Dist. 2 staffers help in Habitat for Humanity build

Administrators from Dorchester School District 2 volunteered to help out on a Habitat for Humanity build in Summerville Thursday.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Administrators from Dorchester School District 2 volunteered to help out on a Habitat for Humanity build in Summerville Thursday.

The organization says 13 volunteers joined to help with roofing and siding, landscaping, and putting up mailboxes, things they say help get the home ready for their future homeowners to purchase.

To qualify for the home, applicants must live and or work in Dorchester County, be able to show a need for a decent and affordable place to live, as well as be able to pay a small interest-free mortgage.

“We’re not building shacks, we’re not. We’re trying to build people up and give them a hand up not a handout,” Dorchester Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Jaye Elliott said. “Habitat for Humanity steps in and helps them along guys them along that path to homeownership.”

The organization says they are always looking for more volunteers to help on their builds and change someone’s life.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.
N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
VIDEO: The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked...
VIDEO: City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley