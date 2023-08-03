FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 westbound lanes on Don Holt Bridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic on I-526 across the Don Holt Bridge is impacted after a vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes on I-526 Westbound across the Don Holt Bridge, one mile east of exit 20, after a vehicle crash.
It is unclear as to how many cars are involved or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
