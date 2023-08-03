Georgetown County opens school year with 5 new magnet schools

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All Georgetown County School District students are back to hitting the books today. But some students will be the first to attend the district’s new magnet schools.

Five former Carvers Bay schools have been converted into magnet schools for the start of this school year.

Three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school in Georgetown County School District’s Carvers Bay will each feature a unique magnet program curriculum for students, free of charge. The arts, technology, reading and science academic emphasis is meant to provide more opportunities to succeed.

The district identified its Carvers Bay schools as needing more support because they struggle with academic achievement, high poverty, low opportunities, and high minority isolation.

Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price says this has been in the works for two and a half years, ever since they found out about a grant application opportunity through the magnet schools assistance program that’s offered through the U.S. Department of Education.

In September of 2022, the school district applied and was awarded one of 19 grants in America, for $15 million.

The magnet schools are closed for enrollment for this school year but will open again next year for students who wish to participate.

