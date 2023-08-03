SC Lottery
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Traffic on I-526 across the Don Holt Bridge is impacted after a vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge interrupted commuters’ drive home Thursday afternoon.

The crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes one mile east of exit 20.

Officials said the crash involved five vehicles.

It is unclear as to how many cars are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

