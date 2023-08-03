SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Increasing clouds today, rain chances increase Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will increase today ahead of our next disturbance and it won’t be as humid as the past few days. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. The chance of showers and storms will increase Friday as a front approaches the area. In fact, activity will be possible at any point in the day. With a mostly cloudy sky expected, highs will only reach the mid 80s on Friday. We’ll start to heat back up this weekend with highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday with less rain expected on Sunday. Another front could approach our area early next week.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93, Low 78.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A Dorchester County family’s countryside sanctuary was stolen from them after several of their...
Owner feels unsafe after horses found shot in Dorchester Co., juvenile charged
Justin Oliver, 23, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner IDs 22-year-old victim in deadly Eutawville shooting

Latest News

SYNCBAK: Your Thursday forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday night forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Wednesday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Quiet Night Ahead... Mostly Dry Tuesay!