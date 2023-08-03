Increasing clouds today, rain chances increase Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cloud cover will increase today ahead of our next disturbance and it won’t be as humid as the past few days. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. The chance of showers and storms will increase Friday as a front approaches the area. In fact, activity will be possible at any point in the day. With a mostly cloudy sky expected, highs will only reach the mid 80s on Friday. We’ll start to heat back up this weekend with highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday with less rain expected on Sunday. Another front could approach our area early next week.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93, Low 78.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

