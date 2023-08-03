IOP to renovate emergency beach access path

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is revamping an emergency vehicle beach access path at the IOP County Park to enhance community safety.

Earlier this week, the City’s Public Safety Committee granted initial approval for the new design, which includes a new 12-foot-wide path with a firm driving surface, a resting area with a power hookup and a widened gate at the beach end of the path.

Sergeant Mathew Storen, with the Isle of Palms Police Department, said every second counts when receiving 911 calls from the beach.

“We get numerous calls on the beach from the smallest medical call like a cut from a seashell, to something extreme like the shooting we saw on April 7,” Storen said. “We just need to be able to get our responders out on the beach as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

The Isle of Palms Fire Chief, Craig Oliverius, said as the beach sees more and more visitors every year, it’s important these emergency access paths be maintained.

He said these emergency access paths are important because they make it easier for first responders to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

“Once you get a lot of beach umbrellas, tents, people on the beach, it’s hard to navigate through those crowds,” Oliverius said.

City Officials said their goal is to get a contractor for the project in November and a notice to proceed in January so it’s completed before next year’s beach season.

