‘It’s a nightmare:’ Family talks healing one month after Green Pond murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A month after a deadly stabbing and house fire in Colleton County that left six people dead and one fighting for her life, family of the victims are starting to pick up the pieces.

The quiet, tight-knit Green Pond community is one of the only things the family says is holding them together on their journey to rebuild, heal and achieve justice for their lost loved ones.

“We keep thinking for some reason it’s gonna be easier,” family member Monique Magwood-Badger said. “Because we get over one hurdle, and we think it’s okay phew, we’ve done that, okay phew, we’ve made it through that, and then it’s something else. So, it’s like this nightmare we can’t wake up from.”

The family laid five of their loved ones to rest at the Dorothy Cemetery, dedicated to victim Maggie Magwood and built on a plot of land near the family home as a memorial site.

The memorial is covered with floral arrangements in their favorite colors, photos and notes of remembrance for a family who loved and welcomed all to the table.

Just a few days ago, 18 more charges were announced for 32-year-old Ryan Manigo, the man accused of breaking into the family home on July 2, stabbing multiple inside, raping two young girls and setting the house on fire.

He is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jefferson “Hot Rod” Burnell, Shamiah Rutledge and Amos Magwood.

He is also charged with first-degree arson for the fire that resulted in the death of Maggie Magwood within the home.

One of the rape victims, 13-year-old Kamora Wright, survived but remains in critical condition.

Monique-Badger says the family is struggling to rebuild, attempting to come to terms with the life-altering event.

“This is not going to get any easier for us. It’s not going to be over tomorrow, our lives are changed forever. Our lives will never be the same.”

