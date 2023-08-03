SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It’s a nightmare:’ Family talks healing one month after Green Pond murders

Just a few days ago, 18 more charges were announced for 32-year-old Ryan Manigo, the man accused of breaking into the family home on July 2.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A month after a deadly stabbing and house fire in Colleton County that left six people dead and one fighting for her life, family of the victims are starting to pick up the pieces.

The quiet, tight-knit Green Pond community is one of the only things the family says is holding them together on their journey to rebuild, heal and achieve justice for their lost loved ones.

“We keep thinking for some reason it’s gonna be easier,” family member Monique Magwood-Badger said. “Because we get over one hurdle, and we think it’s okay phew, we’ve done that, okay phew, we’ve made it through that, and then it’s something else. So, it’s like this nightmare we can’t wake up from.”

The family laid five of their loved ones to rest at the Dorothy Cemetery, dedicated to victim Maggie Magwood and built on a plot of land near the family home as a memorial site.

The memorial is covered with floral arrangements in their favorite colors, photos and notes of remembrance for a family who loved and welcomed all to the table.

Just a few days ago, 18 more charges were announced for 32-year-old Ryan Manigo, the man accused of breaking into the family home on July 2, stabbing multiple inside, raping two young girls and setting the house on fire.

He is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jefferson “Hot Rod” Burnell, Shamiah Rutledge and Amos Magwood.

He is also charged with first-degree arson for the fire that resulted in the death of Maggie Magwood within the home.

One of the rape victims, 13-year-old Kamora Wright, survived but remains in critical condition.

Monique-Badger says the family is struggling to rebuild, attempting to come to terms with the life-altering event.

“This is not going to get any easier for us. It’s not going to be over tomorrow, our lives are changed forever. Our lives will never be the same.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel

Latest News

A legal battle is at the center of the slowdown at the Hugh Leatherman Terminal after a circuit...
What’s next for Leatherman terminal after court sides with union
An auto carrier, also known as a car carrier trailer, is designed to carry passenger vehicles...
City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley
Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn says Trump subjected America to unprecedented experiences to...
Rep. Jim Clyburn reacts to Trump’s indictment
The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked...
VIDEO: City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley