SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Judge dismisses indictment involving former Westinghouse electric Company executive

Judge dismisses the indictment involving former Westinghouse electric Company executive
Judge dismisses the indictment involving former Westinghouse electric Company executive(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge dismissed the indictment of a case against former Westinghouse Electric Company executive Jeff Benjamin.

In 2021, Benjamin faced charges stemming from a federal investigation into a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

The U-S attorney’s office says the company participated in criminal misconduct surrounding the failed construction of two new nuclear units.

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis dismissed the indictment for a violation of Benjamin’s Constitutional right to an unbiased grand jury.

“The Court recognizes that dismissal is a drastic remedy. Constitutional violations, however, constitute extreme cases. To protect “the law as an institution, [] the community at large, and the democratic ideal reflected in the processes of our courts[,]” the Court must take all necessary steps, including, in this case, dismissal of the indictment,” read a quote from the order granting Benjamin’s motion to dismiss.

In March, a former utility executive was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the project.

There is no word if there will be another trial against Westinghouse.

“We are very gratified by Judge Lewis’s lucid and articulate ruling, properly finding under the facts and the Constitution that Mr. Benjamin’s unequivocal Fifth Amendment right to an unbiased grand jury was compromised in this case. We also applaud her recognition that while dismissal is rare, it is also required in matters such as this one where such an extreme Constitutional violation occurred,” said William M. Sullivan, Jr., lead counsel for Benjamin.

A copy of the dismissal order can be found below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
VIDEO: The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
Family of the victims are starting to pick up the pieces.
VIDEO: ‘It’s a nightmare:’ Family talks healing one month after Green Pond murders
The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked...
VIDEO: City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley
Dozens of community members were in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening for a feedback session...
VIDEO: Community meetings address Gullah Geechee Historic Preservation Project