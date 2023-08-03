SC Lottery
Publix to open new Goose Creek store

Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Publix has confirmed it has signed a lease to open a new store in Goose Creek.

The new location will be more than 48,000 square feet in size and will be located at The Market Place at Carnes Crossroads, Publix spokesman Jared Glover said. It will be on the southwest corner of Highway 17-A and Highway 176.

The new location will join another Goose Creek location on St. James Avenue and a Moncks Corner location on Highway 52. The Florida-based grocery chain has more than 15 locations across the Tri-County area.

The store is projected to open in 2025, Glover said.

