Rep. Jim Clyburn reacts to Trump’s indictment

Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn says Trump subjected America to unprecedented experiences to...
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former President Donald Trump is facing four felony charges connected to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and opinions on the matter are swirling.

Trump appeared before a judge in Washington DC. Thursday afternoon.

Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn says Trump subjected America to unprecedented experiences to try and stay in office.

He believes the judicial system is now running its course and is hopeful that people will see this hearing and ones to follow for what they are, and that is putting democracy on trial.

Clyburn says people have to make this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all citizens.

He says it’s high time everyone gets serious about whether or not voters want to continue to obtain a more perfect union.

“We made the mistake of electing the President of the United States [Trump], not just an imperfect person, but an insidious person, a person who is not good,” he said.

In the event of a conviction, the charges Trump faces could lead to a yearslong prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

