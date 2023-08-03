Richland County lawmakers hold contentious meeting amid ongoing litigation from judge suing them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A meeting of the Richland County Delegation to discuss the county’s master-in-equity post quickly went off the rails Wednesday amid ongoing litigation, with some legislators alleging corruption in this process.

The lawmakers are currently being sued by Judge Joseph Strickland, who has served in the position for the past 34 years, in an effort to keep his job.

Strickland argues in a lawsuit that the delegation has a duty to forward his name to Governor Henry McMaster for approval because he was the only person deemed qualified to serve by the state’s screening panel, which is known as the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC), for the six-year term set to end in 2027.

In one particularly fiery exchange, Minority Leader Todd Rutherford and Sen. Dick Harpootlian argued over whether the delegation had the legal authority to not reappoint Strickland.

“If there was ever a case that demonstrates why we need judicial reform, this is it,” Harpootlian said. “This is my indignity with being kept in the dark, being lied to and this is what’s wrong with our judicial selection process. And Representative Rutherford, I know you’re sitting over there smirking, you’ve got the votes. You’re going to go ahead and break the law.”

Rutherford said that Harpootlian, along with every member of the General Assembly, received a report in 2021 indicating that Strickland was screened and deemed qualified to serve, and at that point, any member of the delegation had the opportunity to request that the judge’s name be advanced to McMaster.

“Your failure to read does not make for a failing of JMSC, nor myself,” he said. “You received a report from JMSC. It was put on your desk, and the fact that you were too ignorant to read it and now want to lie to the public as if you weren’t notified is your own fault.”

The key issue in the case, which is currently before the state Supreme Court, is whether the delegation shall submit a candidate’s name to the governor when only one candidate has been deemed qualified.

Strickland says he has a legal right to be reappointed to the post.

Rutherford, who filed a response on behalf of the delegation to Strickland’s lawsuit, disagrees.

Legislators took two votes during the contentious meeting Wednesday.

One was a motion by Rutherford to announce the opening of the master-in-equity seat and alert the public of the 12 P.M. Friday deadline for applications. That motion passed 11 to three.

The other was a motion from Rep. Heather Bauer to send Strickland’s name to the governor for approval, which was shot down.

However, the legality of these moves is in question, as some members say the meeting is in violation of South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act law.

“I’m a person of process,” Bauer said during the meeting. “I do project management for a living. What I do know when it comes to organizing and things like this is that calamity springs from carelessness, and there was no need to rush into a meeting that violates FOIA. It’s frankly illegal to be having this meeting, period.”

State law requires 24-hour notice before a public meeting unless there is an emergency.

Rutherford said in an interview following the meeting that the circumstances satisfy that requirement.

“This case is in litigation at this point,” he said. “The current occupant of the seat has sued the delegation, other members of the delegation have taken another stance. And by the time the courts potentially rule, the deadline would have passed. And so for those persons that were waiting to see what was going to happen before they file for the seat, they would’ve missed the deadline. And so that was why the delegation felt the need to come in and make a formal announcement that if someone wanted to apply for the seat, they could.”

Prior to the meeting, Richland County Legislative Delegation Chair Leon Howard sent a letter to the JMSC and asked that it open up the application process for the master-in-equity position.

In South Carolina, judicial candidates are first screened by the JMSC.

Harpootlian said this is a case where Rutherford, who serves on the judicial screening panel, is refining the field of candidates to serve the will of some legislators.

Rutherford said he does not believe he has any conflicts of interest representing the delegation in this case while serving on the JMSC.

At one point in the meeting, Harpootlian called Rutherford the “puppet master” and Howard the “puppet.”

“This delegation is a trainwreck, and Representative Rutherford is the conductor,” he said.

Rutherford said he is just simply doing his duty by law to fill what has been deemed a vacant position due to the delegation’s inaction for two years.

“(Strickland’s) name came up, was given to every member of this delegation, put on their desk,” he said. “A member of the delegation then has to make a motion to put him in the seat. That motion was not made. By the delegation’s inaction, that seat is declared vacant. It’s the law.”

In an interview following the meeting, Nekki Shutt, an attorney representing Strickland, disagreed with that assessment.

“I think Todd Rutherford considers himself the expert in the law according to Todd,” she said.

Shutt added that she believes an “unholy trinity,” which includes Rutherford, Howard, and Sen. John Scott, “have tried to rig the judicial system by picking candidates of their choosing.”

Harpootlian, along with Sen. Mia McLeod, argued that the controversy surrounding the master-in-equity post illustrates why the state needs judicial reform.

Legislators should not be able to serve on the JMSC, Harpootlian said.

He said he would be writing a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Rankin and the Speaker of the House and asking them to begin to hold hearings on the JMSC.

“The public believes that process is fixed, that’s the fixer right there,” Harpootlian said, pointing at Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, Wednesday’s votes make certain that the delegation will not seat Strickland again.

Shutt argued that the votes were unlawful, and said Strickland’s legal team intends to file an emergency motion with the Supreme Court to invalidate them.

