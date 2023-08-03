SC Lottery
Savannah Hwy reopens after crash involving motorcycle

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was seriously hurt in a crash on Savannah Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of Savannah Highway and Deward Avenue for a single-vehicle crash around 6 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says.

He says the crash involved a motorcycle and the motorcyclist received serious injuries.

The portion of the highway was shut down for more than two hours while first responders were on scene.

