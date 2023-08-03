S.C. WIC Provides electronic options for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are now new ways for you and your family to buy locally-grown produce at farmers markets across the state.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Women, Infants & Children or WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program has introduced two easy electronic options.

By switching from paper vouchers, participants can now use the SoliMarket Mobile App or the Shopper Card with a QR code to purchase fresh produce in a faster and more efficient way.

This new electronic system makes it easier for WIC participants to use benefits at farmers markets and support South Carolina farmers’ revenue.

WIC participants can buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs, providing healthy food options for their families and farmers will receive weekly payments more quickly through direct deposits to their bank accounts.

Due to limited funding, not all eligible WIC participants receive the benefits.

Benefits are only issued at select health departments in 15 counties.

The benefits are provided in these Lowcountry counties: Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties.

WIC is open to South Carolina families with a household income at or below 185% of the poverty level or those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Medicaid programs.

Program Manager Nakell Matthews explains how they are working closely with the farmers to help them transition to the new electronic options.

“We have been training farmers we had for training we had two virtual trainings, as well as two-faced with a farmer,” Matthews said. “They have been very receptive to this new process is a learning curve for everyone so we strongly let them know that we’re gonna be out there to support them.”

DHEC encourages those who are interested to see if they qualify.

For more information on the program click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.