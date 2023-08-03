What’s next for Leatherman terminal after court sides with union

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Union leaders say they are training their members for crane jobs at the Hugh Leatherman Terminal and look forward to taking their place working there.

But there is no timeline for the $1 billion loading site, which has largely gone unused since it opened, resuming activity.

A legal battle is at the center of the slowdown at the port. Union workers are asking to hold all jobs from the ship to the gate, despite the historic model in which state workers, not union workers, run the cranes.

A Fourth Circuit Court judge ruled Friday in favor of the union and its master contract with the shipping companies, affirming the union’s right to the jobs and the companies’ requirement to boycott the new port.

The International Longshoremen’s Union and a right-to-work organization are reacting to the state of jobs at Hugh-Leatherman terminal after the ruling.

“We’re trying to train get fully ready for the actually when they’re going to actually honor the decision,” Local ILA 1422 President Charles Brave. Jr. says.

For years, the ILA union held master contracts with major shipping companies along the coast and those contracts are updated over time. The most recent contract states that at any newly-opened port, unless all the jobs from the ship to the gate are performed by union members, the shipping companies will not use the new port. That’s what’s been happening at the Hugh Leatherman terminal since it opened.

For union leaders, they say the court ruling in their favor is a big win. Kenneth Riley is the international vice president of the ILA. He says the Hugh-Leatherman Terminal is the first test of this clause in their contract and it’s causing a lot of pushback. But he says he believes in what the contract says.

“We to sit into the oral arguments and listen to the presentation, we had an indication that it was going our way, because we had the better argument, you know, is grounded in law, the fact that we knew based on our contract, its relationship with the carriers that the carriers had the right of control,” Riley says.

Many officials planned for the hybrid model to be used at the Leatherman Terminal, despite the master contract clause. Gov. Henry McMaster called the union demand and shipping boycott “unlawful” and a “pressure campaign” in a statement before the ruling. After the ruling, McMaster said he would support taking this issue to the Supreme Court.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is pushing back against the contract as well. Mark Mix is the President of the foundation and says the clause creates a ‘monopoly.’

“There is still an interpretation about what that contract clause meant back in 2018,” Mix says. “I believed it wasn’t qualified under the contract terms. The clause was about work preservation, not about work acquisition. And so, the question here is, is the ILA actually acquiring new work by forcing the Ship to Shore crane operators to be part of the Union.”

ILA leaders argue this is about work preservation since they negotiated this contract, they say clearly, and the jobs are written into the deal. ILA leaders call the South Carolina Port Authority a facilitator when it comes to the shipping companies and the labor at the docks.

SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin responded to the ruling when it was announced.

“We are disappointed in the 4th Circuit’s majority opinion,” Melvin said. “We are reviewing the opinion and weighing all options for appeal. Leatherman Terminal is a significant supply chain asset for all port-dependent businesses in South Carolina and beyond, and our longstanding hybrid operating model works.”

Union leaders say they know this is not the end of the legal battle, but they feel the law is on their side with their contract. They are training workers for the crane jobs, in the event the port decides to utilize union workers in those positions. Filling the jobs with union workers would more widely open the flow of shipping, welcoming the boycotting shipping companies back to the port.

Mix argues this is unfair to non-union workers, in a right-to-work state, where the law says people cannot be pressured or punished for joining, or not joining a union.

“The only way to get back on the job would be to use the union hiring Hall and the union hiring Hall usually as a fee, meaning you have to pay in order to participate in it. And it also has a seniority structure where these state workers would have zero seniority going in, and the opportunities for them to get these jobs back and actually work those Ship to Shore cranes. is extremely limited,” Mix says.

The right-to-work topic is something union leaders agree on but come at from a different viewpoint.

“Either one of us has the right to make that choice,” Riley says. “And neither one of us should be pressured, interrogated, or harassed because of that decision. But in South Carolina, there has been…they’re out in the open assault to keep this state union free.”

For now, the union says they are going to prepare for every potential next step and wait for the port to make its next move in the legal arena, while they wait at the docks.

“Whatever you do to us, we’re going to get it because this belongs to us. And we are fighting a good fight. I’m just so happy that decision that really came down,” Brave says.

