SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Back-to-school supplies and more discounted for Tax Free Weekend

For 72 hours, shoppers can buy eligible items without paying Charleston’s nine-percent sales tax rate.
By Madeline Jaskowiak
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend starts Friday.

For 72 hours, shoppers can buy eligible items without paying Charleston’s nine-percent sales tax rate. And, it’s the perfect time to shop for back-to-school supplies.

Stores like Walmart have aisles and shelves stocked with back-to-school items that are discounted for Tax Free Weekend.

South Carolina’s first Tax Free Weekend was in 2005 and has been an annual event ever since. This year, it’s running today through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Not all items are exempt from sales tax, but things like computers, printers, clothes, school supplies, shoes and even musical instruments are included in the discount. All purchases on eligible items can be made either in store or online. This does not include rental items, cosmetics, eyeglasses, furniture, or jewelry.

This is just one way officials with the state say they can relieve some of the financial burdens that come with the back-to-school season.

“It is really intended to provide a little bit of relief as families are gearing up to go back to school. I know the state has really put some emphasis on not wanting children to go without really needed items for school,” South Carolina Retail Association Executive Director Krista Hinson said.

Hinson says the state’s Department of Revenue does a review every year to make sure they are picking the most important and most needed items to make tax-exempt.

For a more detailed list of tax-free items, visit https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

For 72 hours, shoppers can buy eligible items without paying Charleston’s nine-percent sales...
VIDEO: Back-to-school supplies and more discounted for Tax Free Weekend
The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
A portion of Dorchester Road is closed Friday morning because of downed power lines.
Dorchester Road reopens after power lines cleared
Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Island County Park will close for the season on Friday.
Splash Island season cut short due to lifeguard shortage