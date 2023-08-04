The Blood Connection and Trident Health continue partnership

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.

It has extended its partnership with Trident Health, becoming the sole blood provider for several hospitals in the area.

With this continued partnership officials at The Blood Connection encourage community members young and old to come out and donate blood.

This partnership between The Blood Connection and Trident Health is critical in ensuring a successful healthcare system for trauma victims and patients relying on blood transfusions like cancer and sickle-cell patients.

Throughout the pandemic, Blood Connection was able to provide a ready and stable blood supply.

However, post COVID they have seen historically low donor turnout.

Blood Connection officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion but only three percent of the eligible population donates.

While the Blood Connection can adapt and get blood faster because they are a small community-based organization, it can do so because of those who donate.

Trident Health and Blood Connection are constantly hosting blood drives.

The next blood drive is Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moncks Corner Medical Center.

And Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centre Pointe Emergency in North Charleston.

Blood Connection Marketing Manager Allie Van Dyke says they also need the younger generation to step up and donate.

“Getting new blood donors starting in high school you can be 16 and donate blood with parental consent. So, we’ve got older donors who are aging out, they get on medication, they start not feeling well,” Van Dyke said. “They can’t drive to the location, donate their donation places. So, we’ve got this older population who very frequently donate but they’re aging out and we’re not seeing the same rate of younger donors come in and say yes to donating. So that’s also an issue.”

Officials suggest people donate at least twice a year.

“If everyone who was eligible to donate blood gave twice a year, we would never have a blood shortage”, Van Dyke said.

People can also donate six times a year or every two months.

If you can’t make it to next month’s blood drive, you can always make an appointment at The Blood Connection.

