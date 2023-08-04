SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies arrest man on drug, weapon charges after chase

Charleston County deputies say they arrested a man who led them on a chase on multiple charges.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man who they say led them on a chase Thursday.

JD Gray faces several drug and weapon charges, including:

  • Trafficking ice crank or crack - first offense
  • Trafficking cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams - second offense
  • Drugs/trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams - first offense
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • Sale/delivery of a stolen pistol
  • Failure to stop for blue lights - second offense

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Gray’s car on Thursday, but he failed to stop and “attempted to evade law enforcement,” affidavits state.

Deputies found a gun reported stolen out of Berkeley County, meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Gray’s vehicle, court documents show.

Gray was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

