Charleston Police report increase in auto thefts, recommend preventative measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released their annual report, which details a rise in motor vehicle thefts in the general Charleston area.

The department says it has seen a 5.98% increase in stolen vehicle cases from 2021 to 2022.

“Different types of vehicles, so you have SUVs, sedans, trucks you would normally think of,” Sergeant Will Dillahey says. “But motor vehicle theft also includes mopeds, golf carts and motorcycles.”

The last three types are what contributed to the increase – totaling from 468 to 496.

Dillahey says it happens when a car is parked on the street overnight, left unlocked or if there are valuables left inside.

“One of the trends we have been seeing as far as vehicles being stolen that we see on a regular routine basis, are people leaving keys or key fobs inside of vehicles,” Dillahey says.

Officials warn these incidents happen more often in the summer months and tend to involve young adults.

“With school being out, a lot of juveniles unattended, have a bit more freedom,” Dillahey says. “And unfortunately, we do see more motor vehicles stolen during nighttime hours.”

Managing Assistant Solicitor Shawn Barfield for the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says they have seen the trend too.

She adds it typically starts as young adults looking for valuables, like money, electronics or even handguns.

“I think a lot of time what we see Is juveniles going into neighborhoods or apartment complexes and pulling on car door handles. So they’re looking for cars that are unlocked. If it’s open, it’s an opportunistic moment.”

Local community-driven initiatives, like the Young Advocate Program, working to provide resources for “high-risk” kids to succeed.

“A lot of these things like breaking and entering are happening at night,” Young Advocate Program Messenger Chantelle Mitchell says. “And what we can actually see is our youths need more to keep them involved to keep them busy, to keep them focused.”

Another member of the Young Advocate Program says creating activities or positive resources could be an answer to lowering the chance of a juvenile-related crime.

“Every platform out there that can actually join forces and come together and see the decrease and leave a positive impact in communities,” Young Advocate Program Supervisor Latoya Rivers says.

Both Rivers and Mitchell say the initiative has seen success, celebrating the graduation of four kids from the program just this past week.

“What we noticed was a huge turn in behaviors, being receptive to goals we were setting for them or just mentorship we were providing for them,” Mitchell says.

Along with neighbor-driven programs dedicated to serving local young adults, officials recommend doing these things to prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area or driveway to prevent the chance of it being stolen.

Keep keys or fobs in a safe space, not inside the vehicle or in ones nearby.

Always lock your vehicle before stepping away.

