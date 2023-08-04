Fundraiser looks to collect $50K for Summerville’s Huger Park renovation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans are finalized for the renovation of Summerville’s Huger Playground, but there’s funding that still needs to be raised.

The small park located in downtown Summerville has been there since the 1950′s.

Summerville Parks Foundation contributed $100,000 to the project, but the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023 still needs to raise $50,000 through fundraising efforts.

New equipment has already been ordered and site design is complete, the focus now is raising the additional cash to make the park the best it can be for the community.

The organizers’ goal is for the upgrades to leave a lasting impact on many in the area.

“This park reaches a lot of different people from right here in downtown Summerville, to Brownsville right over there,” 2023 Dorchester Leadership Class member Hunter Jackson said. “It’s nestled, it’s quiet back here and safe and we want to make sure that everybody can enjoy it for years to come.”

Jackson explained they hope to wrap up fundraising and have equipment in sometime this fall.

If you’re looking for more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.