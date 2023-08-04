SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fundraiser looks to collect $50K for Summerville’s Huger Park renovation

Plans are finalized for the renovation of Summerville’s Huger Playground, but there’s funding that still needs to be raised.
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans are finalized for the renovation of Summerville’s Huger Playground, but there’s funding that still needs to be raised.

The small park located in downtown Summerville has been there since the 1950′s.

Summerville Parks Foundation contributed $100,000 to the project, but the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023 still needs to raise $50,000 through fundraising efforts.

New equipment has already been ordered and site design is complete, the focus now is raising the additional cash to make the park the best it can be for the community.

The organizers’ goal is for the upgrades to leave a lasting impact on many in the area.

“This park reaches a lot of different people from right here in downtown Summerville, to Brownsville right over there,” 2023 Dorchester Leadership Class member Hunter Jackson said. “It’s nestled, it’s quiet back here and safe and we want to make sure that everybody can enjoy it for years to come.”

Jackson explained they hope to wrap up fundraising and have equipment in sometime this fall.

If you’re looking for more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.
N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel

Latest News

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
According to the Texas Tribune, seven of the ten water entities that issued the most boil...
Several homes, businesses under boil water advisory in St. George
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to sexual conduct...
Man facing charges in connection to sexual conduct with a minor
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has released video of the helicopter crash that happened...
New video shows Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashing near airport
Plans are finalized for the renovation of Summerville’s Huger Playground, but there’s funding...
VIDEO: Fundraiser looks to collect $50K for Summerville’s Huger Park renovation