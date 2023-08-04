SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Amarillo Police Department officer is in the hospital after a fight with a suspect led to a shot fired Friday morning near Western Street.

About 8 a.m., an Amarillo motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop and learned that the driver had a warrant.

The officer tried to arrest him, but the suspect started fighting and resisting and got away.

This led to a chase that ended up in an alley behind Network Finance in the area of Southwestern 34th Avenue and South Western Street, Sgt. Carla Burr said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video includes content that some may find disturbing, as well as strong language.

Video obtained by NewsChannel 10 shows the chase. The officer knocked into the suspect and brought him down to the ground.

While they were fighting and struggling with each other on the ground, the video shows the suspect reaching for the officer’s handgun.

A bystander jumped in to help the officer with the suspect. The suspect reached for the gun again, and at some point, a shot was fired.

The officer was grazed but continued to hold the suspect down until back up arrived.

“I’m really proud of the officer,” Burr said. “It was probably terrifying, and he was able to keep the suspect from hurting him, hurting anyone else.”

The suspect was arrested and has not been identified.

The officer was treated at the scene of the incident and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, but no one was seriously injured.

“We thank the citizen that stopped. That probably made a huge difference for the officer. It allowed him to gain control, it allowed him to feel a little more confident,” Burr said. “It was a fight for his life.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

