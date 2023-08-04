Man facing charges in connection to sexual conduct with a minor

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to sexual conduct with a minor.

Jose Luis Yata, 22, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records state.

Yata committed sexual battery against a 15-year-old girl by engaging in sexual acts with her in early May, an affidavit states.

It goes on to say that on June 13, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer and told them that she snuck out of her home and met with Yata.

She said that Yata picked her up in a white 2016 Ford F150 and drove to the area of Railroad Avenue, where they engaged in sexual activity, the affidavit states.

It also states that investigators found Snap Chat messages between Yata and the victim discussing meeting up the night of the incident.

Yata was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond for $100,000.

