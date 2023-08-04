SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.(Chatham County Police Department)

The police department responded Thursday around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police said they found a deceased infant, and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in connection to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway
Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Attorneys want Satterfields left out of Alex Murdaugh insurance case
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say