N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was arrested early Friday morning.

Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the agency is aware of Weatherford’s arrest.

“As is typical, Mr. Weatherford, an employee of over six years, has been placed on Administrative Duty until an internal investigation is completed,” North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes said.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning and has since been released on a public recognizance bond, according to jail records.

