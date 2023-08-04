SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New video shows Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashing near airport

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing the moments before their helicopter went down earlier this week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing the moments before their helicopter went down earlier this week.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Charleston International Airport.

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, was the only person aboard during the crash. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said Martray reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter shortly before the crash. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

The sheriff’s office said Martray suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital to recover at home the following day.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they applaud Lt. Martray’s bravery in handling the emergency situation. They also praised police and rescue crews for their quick response.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 churches to host uniform, school supply giveaways
Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.
N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
VIDEO: SC woman considers FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug
VIDEO: Wahine Classic successful in low-waste mission