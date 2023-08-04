No permits for HHI developer until property dispute with 93-year-old resolved

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Hilton Head Island will not sign off on permits for a new development until an ongoing property dispute is resolved.

Leaders, in a letter released Thursday, said they will not issue a Certificate of Compliance or building permits until the ongoing battle between Josephine Wright and Bailey Point Investors has been resolved.

The two sides have been involved in a battle over a portion of land in the proposed development that both sides claim is theirs.

The developers have sued Wright claiming her satellite dish, shed and screened-in porch are delaying the construction of new homes because the items are on the developer’s property.

Wright claims the lawsuit is just another in a long line of tactics from the developer to try to force her to sell the land.

The land has been in her husband’s family since the Civil War.

Wright has filed a countersuit, claiming the developer “began a consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass” to try to force the sale.

In May, the developer filed a response to the counterclaim asking for it to be dismissed because there was no claim for which a relief can be granted.

Town officials say they are following the standard process of approval for the Bailey’s Cove development.

Assistant Town Manager Shawn Colin said the certificate is necessary before any building permits can be issued. The property dispute must be resolved before anything can be approved.

Town Manager Marc Orlando is pushing for both sides to come to a resolution.

“As Town Manager, I would like to publicly address the recent private land dispute that has captured community attention. Our Town’s strength is in our shared values and our commitment to each other,” Orlando said. “I understand the emotions and concerns surrounding this issue and I encourage the developer to work with Mrs. Wright to resolve it. I know that Town staff is working with the developer to bring this to timely resolution.”

The dispute has captured more than just the community’s attention as several celebrities have donated or amplified Wright’s cause.

Most recently, Snoop Dogg donated $10,000 to Wright’s GoFundMe campaign through his label, Death Row Records.

NBA player Kyrie Irving donated $40,000 last month and actor Tyler Perry posted a message in Instagram asking how he can help.

