Oceanside hires Britt Reames as next head baseball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate Academy announced on Friday the hiring of Britt Reames as the next head baseball coach of the Landsharks.

Reames takes over for Richie McCullough who stepped down after the 2023 season after leading Oceanside to back-to-back state championships.

Reames attended both Hanahan High School and Seneca Senior High School where he graduated in 1992. He attended The Citadel and is part of the class of 1996.

He made his MLB debut in 2000 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

After a 12-year professional baseball career with four different organizations, Reames started his college coaching career.

He would coaches three years at Furman University under Coach Ron Smith. That was before he returned to his alma mater, The Citadel, where he would coach for six years under Fred Jordan. The former MLB pitcher served as pitching and catching coordinator for the Bulldogs.

Reames was inducted into the Citadel Hall of Fame in 2008. In 2013 Britt was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.

Reames is married to Laura Carmody and has two children, Britt 13 and Tate 10.

