On and off rain today ahead of a warmer weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front has stalled near our area, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast today. With more clouds and the activity, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s at the beaches. We’ll start to heat back up this weekend with highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday with less rain expected on Sunday. It will be warmer and more humid as we start out the new week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 90s with a few isolated storms. The rain chance will increase Tuesday through the middle of the week as another front approaches the area.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 76.

