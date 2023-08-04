SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S.

The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the treatments. The board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.

“The additional recommendations also reflect the fact that the board is concerned about restrictions to accessing evidence-based health care for young people who need it,” Mark Del Monte, the academy’s CEO, said in a statement released by the group, calling the restrictions enacted by states “unprecedented government intrusion.”

“We therefore need to provide the best and most transparent process possible,” he said.

At least 21 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional, and federal judges have temporarily blocked bans in Alabama and Indiana.

The judge who struck down Arkansas’ ban cited the position of the groups in his ruling against the ban. Arkansas has appealed the judge’s decision.

People opposed to such treatments for children argue they are too young to make such decisions about their futures.

Every major medical group, including the academy and the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and has said the treatments are safe if administered properly.

The academy and the AMA support allowing children to seek the medical care, but they don’t offer age-specific guidance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Florida-based Publix has confirmed it plans to open a new Goose Creek location in 2025.
Publix to open new Goose Creek store
Kenneth Black, 57, of Charleston, died Tuesday from injuries he received from a gunshot wound...
Coroner IDs man who was found with gunshot wound in Charleston Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel
A crash on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge has impacted traffic on Thursday.
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Don Holt Bridge

Latest News

The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
The nonprofit community blood center, Blood Connection, has exciting news for the Lowcountry.
VIDEO: The Blood Connection and Trident Heath continue partnership
Family of the victims are starting to pick up the pieces.
VIDEO: ‘It’s a nightmare:’ Family talks healing one month after Green Pond murders
The City of Charleston says it is still having issues as it cracks down on illegally parked...
VIDEO: City continuing battle to ban parked auto carriers in West Ashley
Dozens of community members were in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening for a feedback session...
VIDEO: Community meetings address Gullah Geechee Historic Preservation Project