RiverDogs walk to 6-4 win over Cannon Ballers

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were outhit by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Thursday night, but used 12 walks to claim a 6-4 win in front of 3,392 fans. The RiverDogs have won each of the first three games in the series and increased their lead over the closest playoff pursuer to 5.5 games. The dozen walks worked by the team set a new season high.

Both offenses struggled to produce in the early going, with the RiverDogs (22-11, 49-50) breaking through first in the fourth inning. There was nobody on base with two outs in the frame when Tanner McDougal hit Raudelis Martinez with the final pitch of his outing. Lefty Oriel Castro entered from the bullpen and walked three consecutive hitters to force in the game’s first run. Cooper Kinney further capitalized with a two-RBI single as the lead grew to 3-0.

Kannapolis (16-17, 51-47) didn’t wait long to answer. In the top of the fifth, Ryan McCarthy opened the inning with a walk and then was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from the left field corner after a double by Juan Gonzalez. With two outs, Wilber Sanchez singled to right and Gonzalez raced around third trying to score. Jhon Diaz’s throw home beat the runner, but Gonzalez evaded the tag of Martinez to score the Cannon Ballers first run. Mario Camilletti followed with an RBI double to make it a one run game.

The visitors tied the game on Sanchez’s sacrifice fly in the seventh. In the bottom of the same frame, an erratic Ethan Hammerberg allowed the RiverDogs to move back on top. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases and another walk to Cristopher Barete forced in the goa-ahead run. The lead increased to 5-3 with a wild pitch moments later.

Marcus Johnson was on the mound when the eighth inning began with a leadoff triple by Brooks Baldwin. Bryce Willitts and Chris Lanzilli followed with singles on consecutive pitches and the Cannon Ballers were threatening once more. Johnson retired the next two batters, but departed in favor of Kikito Severino with two outs. The lefty walked Gonzalez to load the bases before Sanchez grounded to third base to end the inning.

The RiverDogs added a big insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Diaz was hit by a pitch from Billy Seidl with the bases full again. Jackson Lancaster earned his first save by working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Johnson earned the win after allowing four runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. Ian Seymour made his second start for the RiverDogs, tossing 3.1 frames.

Kinney and Diaz each posted two hits for the RiverDogs as they were outhit 9-6 by Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers received two hits from Camilletti and one hit each from seven of the eight remaining hitters in their starting lineup. RiverDogs left fielder Chandler Simpson was removed from the game in the bottom of the third inning.

Ballpark Fun

Thursday’s game represented the final contest for the RiverDogs in their current Boiled Peanuts uniforms. The team will continue playing under that alternate identity, but with a fresh look in 2024. The game-used jerseys were available to fans in the ballpark via auction.

The RiverDogs can claim a series win on Friday night with another victory as the series resumes. Two-time defending Carolina League Pitcher of the Month RHP Yoniel Curet (6-1, 2.37) will take the mound for the RiverDogs against Kannapolis RHP Peyton Pallette (0-3, 3.98). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

