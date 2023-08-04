Several homes, businesses under boil water advisory in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. George Water Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a water line break.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice for the following locations:

Highway 78 from North Metts Street to Bryant Street

Bryant Street to Raysor Street

Raysor Street to North Metts Street to Highway 78

Officials say water will need to be boiled to a “vigorous boil” for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the St. George Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.