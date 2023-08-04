Several homes, businesses under boil water advisory in St. George
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. George Water Department has issued a boil water advisory because of a water line break.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice for the following locations:
- Highway 78 from North Metts Street to Bryant Street
- Bryant Street to Raysor Street
- Raysor Street to North Metts Street to Highway 78
Officials say water will need to be boiled to a “vigorous boil” for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the St. George Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.
