Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 85-year-old

Therman Gourdine Jr., 85, was last seen on Cedar Crek Road in the Andrews area, deputies say.
Therman Gourdine Jr., 85, was last seen on Cedar Crek Road in the Andrews area, deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man missing since Tuesday.

Therman Gourdine Jr., 85, was last seen on Cedar Crek Road in the Andrews area, deputies say.

He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

He is believed to have been driving a black 1997 Mercedes.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911.

