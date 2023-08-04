Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 85-year-old

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man missing since Tuesday.

Therman Gourdine Jr., 85, was last seen on Cedar Crek Road in the Andrews area, deputies say.

He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

He is believed to have been driving a black 1997 Mercedes.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911.

