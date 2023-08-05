20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - County and state authorities announced a multi-agency warrant and crime sweep in Berkeley County this week.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the sweep focused on priority warrants, and authorities conducted heavy traffic saturations in the Goose Creek, Huger and Summerville areas.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Goose Creek Police Department, South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault and battery and firearms, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carli Drayton.

During the sweep, state and local law enforcement officials made 20 arrests. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

These 20 people were arrested during the crime and warrant sweep Thursday:

Chrystal Charita Williams, 52, charged with possession of crack.

Richard Randolph II, 47, charged with third-degree assault and battery, evading arrest.

Holly Beth-Snowden Jennings, 39, arrested on a bench warrant.

Nicholas Tyler Jordan, 23, arrested on a bench warrant for driving under suspension, second offense.

Elizabeth Snedegar, 38, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Ignacia Baena, 31, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a firearm.

Omero Perez, 31, arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree domestic violence.

Shelia Heiden, 76, arrested on a bench warrant for malicious injury to private property.

Traiquan Horry, 22, charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Cory Jackson, 38, charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Derian J. Clark, 27, charged with driving under suspension, third offense; expired tags, habitual traffic offender and evading arrest.

Jesse A. Weiland, 36, arrested on a bench warrant for breach of trust.

Joshua Lockwood, 34, charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy).

Marquez Milligan, 23, arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree domestic violence.

Urisar Lopez, 35, charged with driving under the influence.

Brandon Scarborough charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Michael Boone arrested on a bench warrant for malicious injury to private property.

Deshay Franklin arrested on a bench warrant (x2) from York County.

Daniel Myers charged with possession of stolen Firearm, unlawful carry and possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Jeremy Mack charged with possession of cocaine and escape.

“We conduct these sweeps in hopes to catch as many people as we can to clean up our streets and give citizens the community they deserve,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a release. “The saturations do have an impact on decreasing crime, and we will continue the efforts as long as we have issues.”

During the sweep, authorities made 20 arrests and issued 105 traffic citations and 123 warnings.

