Beaufort Co. deputies search for missing 18-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an 18-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Nadre Cunningham was last seen walking in the area of Lands End Road and Athens Lane on Saint Helena Island at approximately 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.

They say Cunningham is described to be 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a red hat and white and purple socks. They also say that he may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.

