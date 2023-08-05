SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Co. deputies search for missing 18-year-old

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an 18-year-old man who was...
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an 18-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an 18-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Nadre Cunningham was last seen walking in the area of Lands End Road and Athens Lane on Saint Helena Island at approximately 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.

They say Cunningham is described to be 6-feet-tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a red hat and white and purple socks. They also say that he may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has released video of the helicopter crash that happened...
New video shows Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashing near airport
Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.
N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault...
20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.
One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Documents show toddler escapes from Mount Pleasant daycare

Latest News

University officials and supporters gave praise to the congressman at the Emily E. Clyburn...
Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to South Carolina HBCUs
Just days after being indicted in federal court in Washington D.C., will appear at the Silver...
Fmr. President Trump to headline annual SC GOP fundraiser in Columbia
VIDEO: Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to South Carolina HBCUs
VIDEO: Fmr. President Trump to headline annual SC GOP fundraiser in Columbia
Ahead of back-to-school season, the City of Goose Creek joined local residents in welcoming a...
City of Goose Creek celebrates back-to-school season with 2023 Kids Fest