Bomb squad collecting possible unexploded ordnance on Morris Island
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says their Bomb Squad is collecting an object that could possibly be an unexploded ordnance on Morris Island Saturday.
Folly Beach Public Safety received a call from a person that discovered the object around 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the incident and Marine Patrol deputies secured the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.