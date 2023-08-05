Bomb squad collecting possible unexploded ordnance on Morris Island

MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says their Bomb Squad is collecting an object that could possibly be an unexploded ordnance on Morris Island Saturday.

Folly Beach Public Safety received a call from a person that discovered the object around 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the incident and Marine Patrol deputies secured the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.