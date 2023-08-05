SC Lottery
Bomb squad determines object found on Morris Island to be non-explosive

By Bryce Jacquot and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says their Bomb Squad has found an object that was determined not ordnance or explosive on Morris Island Saturday.

Folly Beach Public Safety received a call from a person that discovered the object around 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

While the sheriff’s office’s Bomb Squad determined that the object was not ordnance or explosive, it was still removed from the beach, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the incident and Marine Patrol deputies secured the area.

