City of Goose Creek celebrates back-to-school season with 2023 Kids Fest

Ahead of back-to-school season, the City of Goose Creek joined local residents in welcoming a...
Ahead of back-to-school season, the City of Goose Creek joined local residents in welcoming a new school year at Central Creek Park.(Live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of back-to-school season, the City of Goose Creek joined local residents in welcoming a new school year at Central Creek Park.

Organizers hosted the event at the all-inclusive park, featuring family-friendly vendors, food trucks, activities, games and music for people to enjoy.

This is the first time they have held the event at Central Creek Park since its grand opening.

They also held supply giveaways throughout the night, provided by local organizations and community donation drives from July 14 to Aug. 4.

Kids Fest has been going strong since 2019 and is dedicated to making sure kids have all the supplies and resources they need to start their year off on the right foot.

The event saw a huge turnout, with crowds in the thousands, all here to celebrate the start of back-to-school season.

“Everyone in the community is making sure the kiddos feel that love, feel prepared,” City of Goose Creek Recreation Program Director Lyza Bowers said. “Because we don’t want that to be a stress on the family or something else they have to worry about as they transition back into the classroom.”

