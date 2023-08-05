Colleton Co. Sheriff’s Office announces death of long-time 911 Operator

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of their 911 operators after a brief battle with cancer.

Sgt. Christy Worley passed away Thursday night, in a loss the department says is deeply felt by all who knew her.

In a release, the department highlighted Worley’s character and dedication to the job, reading in part:

“Christy’s unwavering commitment to serving others characterized her remarkable life. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office witnessed firsthand the invaluable contributions Christy made during her 19 years as a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office 911 Operator. Her professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community were evident in every interaction she had. Christy’s service leaves a lasting mark on the lives of those she assisted and her absence will be deeply felt.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.