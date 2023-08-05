SC Lottery
Colleton Co. Sheriff’s Office announces death of long-time 911 Operator

Christy Worley lost the battle to cancer after serving Colleton County for 19 years
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of their 911 operators after a brief battle with cancer.(Live 5/File)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of their 911 operators after a brief battle with cancer.

Sgt. Christy Worley passed away Thursday night, in a loss the department says is deeply felt by all who knew her.

In a release, the department highlighted Worley’s character and dedication to the job, reading in part:

