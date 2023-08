Update: This earthquake was officially rated a M 1.7 on the Richter scale, which makes this the third earthquake in the Lowcountry this year.



You may remember the M 2.5 earthquake near Ladson just a couple weeks back, but we also had a weaker M 1.4 back in January!#scwx #chswx https://t.co/7FOGhePSU8 pic.twitter.com/mPGfy4Ojiy