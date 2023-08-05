SC Lottery
Warmer this weekend with a few showers and storms each day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will remain near the area this weekend, which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible on Sunday with highs in the low 90s. The front will move away from the area early next week and it will be warmer. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 90s with a few isolated storms. The rain chance will increase Tuesday through the middle of the week as another front approaches the area. We stay in the mid 90s on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms later in the day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 78.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 96, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

