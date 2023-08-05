SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.

According to police and fire authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, emergency crews responded to Trinity Rail at around 7:30 p.m. after a worker fell into a tank.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tank contained the chemical methyl tert-butyl ether, which caused the worker to become “incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

One person was rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car. (KAIT)

The victim was eventually able to recover enough to assist authorities with getting himself out of the tank.

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

A decontamination process was performed on the victim because of the hazardous materials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has released video of the helicopter crash that happened...
New video shows Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashing near airport
Shaun Weatherford was arrested on DUI 1st, no breath alcohol test charges, jail records show.
N. Charleston Police officer arrested on DUI charge
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
No permits for HHI developer until property dispute with 93-year-old resolved
One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Documents show toddler escapes from Mount Pleasant daycare

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says
Gray faces several drug charges including trafficking methamphetamine 100 grams or more than...
Charleston Co. deputies arrest man on drug, weapon charges after chase