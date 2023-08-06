SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. deputies locate missing 18-year-old

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 18-year-old man was found safe.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 18-year-old man was found safe.

The man was reported missing Saturday and was last seen walking in the area of Lands End Road and Athens Lane on Saint Helena Island at approximately 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says he was found safe and unharmed.

