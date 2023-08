Boil water advisory lifted for several homes, businesses in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for several homes and businesses in St. George on Sunday.

St. George Water Department officials said on Friday that water needed to be boiled to a “vigorous boil” for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

The advisory was in effect for the following locations:

Highway 78 from North Metts Street to Bryant Street

Bryant Street to Raysor Street

Raysor Street to North Metts Street to Highway 78

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.