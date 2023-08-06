Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting that left 1 dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead downtown on Sunday.

The department says at approximately 10:58 a.m., officers responded to reports of an injured male lying in the street near Johnson Street and America Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the department says.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, which revealed that the shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Stuart Street, a news release states.

It goes on to say that the victim fled the scene and eventually collapsed nearby.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died, the news release states.

The department says no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-720-2422.

BREAKING: Shooting near Johnson and American Street. One male victim in hospital. Posted by Live 5 News on Sunday, August 6, 2023

