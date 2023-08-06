Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured downtown Sunday.
In a tweet, the department says the shooting happened near Johnson Street and America Street.
One male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no word yet on the details surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
