Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured downtown Sunday.(Northern News Now)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured downtown Sunday.

In a tweet, the department says the shooting happened near Johnson Street and America Street.

One male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on the details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

