Family of Highway 501 hit-and-run victim demanding answers after suspect bonds out

The family of a woman hit and killed on Highway 501 is now demanding answers after a suspect bonded out of jail last week.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a woman hit and killed on Highway 501 is now demanding answers after a suspect bonded out of jail last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

SCHP Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed 61-year-old Scott Robert Johnson was arrested on Aug. 2 and is charged with leaving the scene of a hit & run accident involving death. Online records show he was given a $30,000 bond and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the following day.

Scott Robert Johnson
Scott Robert Johnson(J Reuben Long Detention Center)

It’s information that’s left the family and loved ones of the victim, 28-year-old Deandra Goodman, wanting accountability.

“He’s taken a lot from me,” said Melinda Dinnison, Goodman’s mother. “Everything was getting better so close to us bonding more. He’s just taken that away from me. Any plans I had, it’s just gone. Even him being in there, time is not going to do anything it’s not going to fix anything.”

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Goodman was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge on July 28 when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Family members who spoke to WMBF News said Goodman, who was also a mother of four, moved to the Myrtle Beach area in search of new opportunities. She was also working toward goals for herself and her family.

“Her life matters, her life matters to us,” said Mary Jernigan, Goodman’s godmother. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand how it could even just be that simple. How they could just brush it like it’s nothing. Like her life was nothing.”

The family says they’re going to continue to fight for answers and justice for Goodman.

”It’s not guilt. He has no remorse for somebody else’s life. No, he needs to be held accountable for that,” said Jernigan.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

