Fmr. President Trump headlines annual SC GOP fundraiser in Columbia

By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former President Donald Trump headlined an annual fundraiser for the South Carolina Republican Party in Columbia.

Just days after being indicted in federal court in Washington D.C., Donald Trump appeared at the Silver Elephant Gala at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, Saturday.

The gala was the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history. They celebrated their 56th year in 2023.

Organizers said this year’s event was expected to be the largest in the state party’s history.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Republican National Committee co-chair Drew McKissick also attended.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony charges that accused him of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dorchester County Republican Chair Steven Wright said Trump’s visit highlights the state’s importance in the presidential race.

“South Carolina picks presidents,” Wright said. “If you look at the history of South Carolina, every single person that has won the White House since Ronald Reagan has won South Carolina during the nominating contest, so we are a state that prides ourselves. We are very deliberate in who we choose to support, and we look forward to hearing President Trump’s vision for the future tonight.”

The event comes ahead of the Republican primary debate that’s scheduled for Aug. 23.

